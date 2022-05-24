-
Ashley McBryde, The Infamous Stringdusters & More Added To BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival
by Charese Frugé
June 7, 2022 at 11:36 AM (PT)
The first BEACHLIFE RANCH COUNTRY & AMERICANA FESTIVAL has added additional performers to its lineup. Joining previously-announced headliners DIERKS BENTLEY, THE LUMINEERS, DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES, BRANDI CARLILE and more are newly-added performers ASHLEY MCBRYDE, THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS, THE WHITE BUFFALO, DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS, MADDIE & TAE, JAMESTOWN REVIVAL, WAXAHATCHEE, PETE YORN, GREENSKY, TENILLE TOWNES, THE WAR AND TREATY and others.
The three-day event will take place SEPTEMBER 16th-18th on the waterfront in REDONDO BEACH, CA (NET NEWS 5/24). Click here for more info.