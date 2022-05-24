More Artists Added

The first BEACHLIFE RANCH COUNTRY & AMERICANA FESTIVAL has added additional performers to its lineup. Joining previously-announced headliners DIERKS BENTLEY, THE LUMINEERS, DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES, BRANDI CARLILE and more are newly-added performers ASHLEY MCBRYDE, THE INFAMOUS STRINGDUSTERS, THE WHITE BUFFALO, DRIVE-BY TRUCKERS, MADDIE & TAE, JAMESTOWN REVIVAL, WAXAHATCHEE, PETE YORN, GREENSKY, TENILLE TOWNES, THE WAR AND TREATY and others.

The three-day event will take place SEPTEMBER 16th-18th on the waterfront in REDONDO BEACH, CA (NET NEWS 5/24). Click here for more info.

« see more Net News