Over $80K For 'Send-A-Kid 2 Camp'

RADIO ONE RICHMOND has raised over $80K during its annual SEND-A-KID 2 CAMP radiothon. The event, designed to benefit children from the CITY OF RICHMOND and surrounding areas by providing them with all expenses paid access to safe summer camps and specialty programs, was hosted by CATHY HUGHES, the Founder and Chairperson of URBAN ONE (RADIO ONE's parent company), and on-air personality CLOVIA “MISS COMMUNITY” LAWRENCE on FRIDAY JUNE 3rd.

This year, RADIO ONE RICHMOND will provide scholarships to a minimum of 100 children so that they may attend culturally sensitive summer camps and specialty programs throughout Central VIRGINIA that will offer a wide range of programming, including fitness activities, mindful and wellness skills, artistic creation, radio broadcasting, entrepreneurship skills, flying lessons, sign language classes, gun violence prevention, and more. Many of these camps and programs will have specialized facilitators trained in helping children manage childhood trauma and guiding them through behaviors that may be triggered by experiences in their households and neighborhoods.

VP/GM, RADIO ONE RICHMOND MARSHA LANDESS said, “I could not be more proud of the RADIO ONE RICHMOND team for their efforts in supporting the children and families of this local community!”





