New Spotify Healing Podcast

Spotify has premiered the first two episodes of the new HEALING WITH DAVIS KESSLER podcast. KESSLER is an international best-selling author of six books, including FINDING MEANING: THE SIXTH STAGE OF GRIEF and founder of Grief.com.

The podcast will air every TUESDAY and KESSLER will provide listeners a guide to healing through starting conversations and allowing people to heal by pulling wisdom from within themselves. Whether it be trauma, abuse, grief, disappointments or estrangements, he will provide a time, place and platform to help people find their healing.

The first season will cover stories of facing difficult life challenges from job loss, divorce, betrayal and death of a loved one, with guests including actor WILLIAM SHATNER, GMA Correspondent WILL REEVE, Medium TYLER HENRY, Holocaust Survivor and author of THE GIFT, DR. EDITH EGER and bestselling author, political activist and spiritual thought leader MARIANNE WILLIAMSON.

Click here for a first listen.





