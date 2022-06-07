Leigh Jacobs

This Week in ALL ACCESS’ Consultant Tips column, NuVoodoo Counts Down Their Top Five Contest Takeaways.

NUVOODOO Co-Founder (and regular ALL ACCESS contributor) LEIGH JACOBS has compiled a countdown of the five most important contest takeaways that they’ve identified in their research. Among other things, there’s a timely reminder that there’s more listening once again outside the home and how that impacts contesting, and ultimately your ratings.

JACOBS insists, “Radio needs to get in front of the changes coming with the new PPM wearables. Contests will become even more important and stations need to sharpen their focus to get the biggest bang for their precious marketing dollars.”

Read the article here.

« see more Net News