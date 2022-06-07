Leigh Jacobs

NUVOODOO Co-Founder (and regular ALL ACCESS contributor) LEIGH JACOBS has compiled a countdown of the five most important contest takeaways that his company has identified in its research, in light of increased listening once again outside the home and how that impacts contesting and ultimately ratings.

JACOBS writes, “Radio needs to get in front of the changes coming with the new PPM wearables. Contests will become even more important and stations need to sharpen their focus to get the biggest bang for their precious marketing dollars.”

Read the article here.

« see more Net News