RADIO MILWAUKEE Triple A WYMS (88NINE RADIO MILWAUKEE)/MILWAUKEE has revealed the lineup for it's new Urban Alternative channel WYMS-HD2 (HYFIN) (NET NEWS 2/25). ELEMENT EVEREST-BLANKS, one of the original on-air voices of 88.9FM, and ANTHONY FOSTER will each host on-air shows on HYFIN, alongside HYFIN PD TARIK MOODY.

From JUNE 19th to JULY 3rd, HYFIN will be unhosted except for MOODY’s shift. Beginning JULY 4th, the weekday programming schedule on HYFIN will look like this:

6a-12p - THE MORNING MIX, MILWAUKEE’s most music morning show with no talk and all tunes

12p-3p - ANTHONY FOSTER

3p-9p - ELEMENT EVEREST-BLANKS

9p-12a - TARIK MOODY, simulcast on 88.9FM HD1 and HD2

12a-3a - Unhosted, simulcast on 88.9FM HD1 and HD2

MOODY said, “ANTHONY and ELEMENT both greatly exemplify the spirit and mission of HYFIN. Their passion and commitment to the community make them the perfect voices for our channel.”

ELEMENT added, “The idea that we could launch a channel like HYFIN is beyond anything we could have ever dreamed back in 2007. The music on HYFIN will feel like family to our listeners. They grew up hearing these voices and we will also be introducing them to artists that they would never hear on any other station.”

