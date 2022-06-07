Milnamaw

KYLE MILNAMAW returns to AUDACY Country WUSN (US99)/CHICAGO effective MONDAY, JUNE 13th as producer of the MELISSA & AUSTIN morning show. He previously worked at the station from 2014-2018 as a board operator and weekend talent. More recently, he was Associate Producer for SIRISXM's NASCAR RADIO.

MILNAMAW succeeds CORT FREEMAN, who departed for a new opportunity in MAY. Congratulate him here.

