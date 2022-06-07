Charese Fruge, Beth Troutman

This week in ALL ACCESS’ "WOMEN TO WATCH" column; the spotlight is on WBT/CHARLOTTE Morning Co-Host BETH TROUTMAN, heard weekdays on “Good Morning BT with BO THOMPSON AND BETH TROUTMAN.” MC MEDIA Principal CHARESE FRUGE takes a deep dive into TROUTMAN’s remarkable career, from breaking in working on the legendary television show “The West Wing,” to becoming a local news anchor for NBC-TV in CHARLOTTE, to providing network coverage from the RIO Olympics for NBC, to a run for CONGRESS and ultimately transitioning from television to radio.

Given the chance to share some wisdom that she’s picked up along the way, TROUTMAN said, “The advice I would give is to be unafraid to take up space in this world. As women, our voices and perspectives are incredibly valuable; we just need to make sure that we are part of the conversation! We also need to lift each other up, support each other, and celebrate each other’s successes. I often tell women—and everyone in general—to follow their hearts and do what they love. Create a life that is joyful! I also tell people to never have a plan B because they’ll use it!”

Count on CHARESE FRUGE each week to focus on one of the industry’s most dynamic women here in ALL ACCESS. This week, learn more about BETH TROUTMAN by clicking here.

« see more Net News