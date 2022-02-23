Triple A Party In Boulder

JBE TRIPLE A SUMMITFEST announces the addition of MIYA FOLICK to the performance roster. FOLICK joins a list of artists including BRUCE SUDANO, CECILIA CASTLEMAN, CERAMIC ANIIMAL, CHARLEY CROCKETT, DELTA SPIRIT, EMPTY POCKETS, GAVIN DEGRAW, ILLITERATE LIGHT, KT TUNSTALL, MICHAEL MCARTHUR, MYRON ELKINS, NIKKI LANE, PAULO NUTINI, SAM FENDER, STRUNG LIKE A HORSE and THE SULLY BAND. In addition, iHEARTRADIO Triple A KBCO/DENVER-BOULDER morning host BRET SAUNDERS will be conducting a keynote interview with STEVE EARLE, AUGUST 3rd. The event concludes on FRIDAY, AUGUST 5th, with The Triple A Awards luncheon. Voting is limited to those in the professional Triple A community and ends on JUNE 15th.

The annual event takes place in BOULDER, CO at the ST. JULIEN HOTEL & SPA, AUGUST 3rd through 5th. Evening shows are held at the FOX THEATRE and an outdoor stage on the same block.

Registration is $449 through June 15. Register by clicking here. Thank you to Media Sponsor ALL ACCESS for their help and support.

