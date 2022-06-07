KCRW Showcases Young Talent

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Triple A KCRW/LOS ANGELES is presenting the inaugural YOUNG CREATORS PROJECT SHOWCASE featuring local musicians, poets, storytellers and visual artists under the age of 21. The showcase is free, all ages and open to the public, and takes place at THE MAYAN in DOWNTOWN L.A. SUNDAY, JUNE 12th from 7p-10p (PT).

The project was developed to discover local L.A. musicians, storytellers, poets and artists under the age of 21. KCRW music and culture teams as well as industry executives selected the lineup, which were highlighted on air and across KCRW’s social media and marketing platforms. In addition, KCRW presented group critiques with staff and industry career-makers to help launch the next generation of talent.

The featured bands include MADAM BOMBS, RAS, RULES OF PROGRAM, TATY, ALEGRIAS and MAGNUS FERRELL.

Poets and storytellers on hand include GILLIAN CHAMBERLIN, JACQUIELINE CHOW, AUGUST MACDONALD, AIYANA SHA'NIEL and SALOME AGBAROJI.

Visual artists featured are MINNIE LERNER, CECILIA APITZ, KAIA KING-HALL, ARIANNA LOUIE and JSJ PHOTO COLLECTIVE.

