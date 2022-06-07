Jim Seals (Photo: Facebook)

JIM SEALS, a musician who scored a series of hits, including "Summer Breeze" as one-half of the popular '70s duo SEALS & CROFTS, has passed at the age of 80.

His death was announced on social media by his cousin BRADY SALES of the country band LITTLE TEXAS, though no cause of death was revealed.

Born in 1942 to an oilman, SEALS won a fiddle contest at the age of 10 before learning the sax at 13, according to VARIETY.

During the late ’50s and ’60s, SEALS and future duet partner DASH CROFTS played in the CHAMPS, who had the instrumental hit "Tequila," though both joined the band after they had the hit.

The two backed up GLEN CAMPBELL before officially forming SEALS & CROFTS

During the mid-’70s, the duo, with SEALS singing the leads -- had several chart hits including “Summer Breeze,” “Diamond Girl” and “Get Closer.”

The duo officially stopped recording in 1980 after being dropped by WARNER BROS. and realizing the market had switched toward disco. They briefly reunited in 1991, then again in 2004 for the album, "Traces."

SEALS’ younger brother, DAN SEALS, also was a successful musician, first as part of ENGLAND DAN AND JOHN FORD COLEY, and later as a chart-topping solo country act.

In the 2000s, the brothers toured together as SEALS & SEALS, before DAN died in 2009. JIM retired from music in 2017 after suffering a stroke, according to VARIETY

SEALS is survived by RUBY JEAN, his wife of 57 years, and three children.

