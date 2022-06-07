Kate Bush (Photo: Facebook)

KATE BUSH “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)" is making a comeback 37 years later. Thanks to massive streaming from the NETFLIX series, STRANGER THINGS 4, BUSH's 1985 hit single has captured the #3 Most Added song on the MEDIABASE Alternative Add Board this week with AUDACY ALT stations all in this week.

BUSH posted on her website, "You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of 'Stranger Things’ has recently been released on NETFLIX. It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show - I love it too! Because of this, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in JULY."

WARNER SVP Alternative & Rock Promotions ROB GOLDKLANG said, "She’s streaming 20 million a week. Biggest song in the world. Great example of radio taking advantage of a moment."

