Swisher (Photo: Vox Media)

KARA SWISHER is leaving THE NEW YORK TIMES to host a new twice-weekly podcast for the VOX MEDIA PODCAST NETWORK. The new show, with a name yet to be announced, will be a "sibling" to "PIVOT," the show she presently hosts with SCOTT GALLOWAY for VOX. SWISHER initially joined VOX MEDIA in 2015 when it acquired RE/CODE, and launched "PIVOT" in 2018; she joined the TIMES as host of the podcast "SWAY" and opinion columnist in 2020.

“It’s been a personal joy and honor of mine to know and work with KARA for over two decades,” said VOX MEDIA CEO JIM BANKOFF. “She’s a force of nature and the best interviewer in journalism. VOX MEDIA couldn’t be more excited to build off the unparalleled success of the PIVOT franchise that we’ve built with her and SCOTT and to expand our partnership with her.”

“VOX MEDIA has been a great creative partner over the course of the last seven years,” said SWISHER. “So I am incredibly excited to expand my work with them on a new show that will be essential listening for the current moment, as well as continuing working (and sparring) with SCOTT on building out the PIVOT universe across platforms. Be scared -- be very scared.”

« see more Net News