Pacific Media Group's 'Locals For Locals'

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP CEO/owner CHUCK BERGSON is doubling down on his commitment to hire locals for his stations.

Commented BERGSON, “The power of radio lies in its ability to quickly share information on a local level, directly serving its immediate community members. In order to earnestly accomplish this, PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP prides itself on hiring the best local talent, people that live among and care deeply for the listeners we reach.”

PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP is also grooming new local talent as radio broadcasters with DAVID “DJ TECHNIQUE” TSUJI and CASERA, who can each be heard on various evening and weekend shifts on KDDB (102.7 DA BOMB)/OAHU; TIFFANY DeMASTERS doing radio news for the BIG ISLAND on KAPA, KKBG and KPVS and SASHA “SISTA SAUCE” KAUWALE as co-host of the morning show on KKBG/HAWAII ISLAND.

Added PACIFIC MEDIA GROUP Regional VP JOSHUA MEDNICK, “Our partners can depend on us to speak and engage with the local communities because we are local. Our talented broadcasters drive on the same roads, live in the same neighborhoods, shop at the same stores, and raise their families next door to the same people that they entertain and inform across our statewide group of radio stations.”

