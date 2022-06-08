Teaming Up

iHEARTMEDIA and STATE FARM have partnered in a naming rights deal for a "metaverse arena," iHEARTLAND, starting on the online gaming platform ROBLOX. iHEARTLAND will kick off with events including performances, new music drops, podcasts, collectibles, and "VIP experiences."

iHEARTMEDIA DIGITAL AUDIO GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE commented, "iHEARTLAND is designed to break down the walls between artists, creators, brands and fans in new ways that are only possible in the metaverse. As the leading brand for music discovery and popular culture, and the No. 1 podcast publisher globally, we’re excited to build an entirely new world for our biggest creators and the biggest names in music to quite literally play with their fans.

"The interactive experiences players will get in iHEARTLAND and, in this new first-of-its-kind venue, will be incredibly dynamic and creative. We couldn’t be more pleased to collaborate with STATE FARM given their history of innovation in marketing and desire to continue creating memorable experiences for consumers -- and given our companies’ shared fundamental focus on community and neighbors, there was truly no other brand we’d choose to embark on this project with."

Additional details about iHEARTLAND and the performance and event lineup will be announced closer to its launch.

