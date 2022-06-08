Waks

TED CONFERENCES Head of Global Media Partnerships, Strategy and Operations and former SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE VP/Digital Sales and Business Development LISA WAKS has joined CUMULUS MEDIA as SVP/Digital Partnerships and Business Development, overseeing content acquisition for the CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK with a focus on the News, Business, Money & Tech, Sports, and Entertainment categories. She will report to CUMULUS EVP/Corporate Marketing and WESTWOOD ONE Pres. SUZANNE GRIMES.

“LISA is a trailblazer who has spent years creating new businesses, building new revenue streams, and forging successful and enduring partnerships,” said GRIMES. “We are excited for her to bring this fire and focus to CUMULUS to help us continue to expand the CUMULUS PODCAST NETWORK with innovative, interesting, and unique content that is craved by listeners and partners alike.”

“I am thrilled to begin the next chapter in my career with such a long-standing and prestigious organization. CUMULUS is best-in-class, leading the audio industry with a wide range of voices and premium content,” said WAKS. “I believe in the power of the spoken word, and through smart collaborations we will successfully deepen connections and community.”

