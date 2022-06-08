Promotions

TRITON DIGITAL has promoted four of its executives, boosting SVP/Publisher Development STEPHANIE DONOVAN to Global Head of Revenue; SVP/Product and Technology ALEX FOURNIER to CTO; Managing Dir./Market Development and Strategy BENJAMIN MASSE to Chief Product Officer; and, with the integration of JELLI into TRITON DIGITAL, JELLI SVP/Marketing and Customer Experience MOLLY GLOVER GALLATIN to the main corporate executive team as SVP/Marketing and JELLI Customer Experience.

“At TRITON DIGITAL, it’s our mission to provide innovative technology and services that power the continuously evolving global audio landscape,” said Pres./CEO JOHN ROSSO. “These recent promotions within our executive team are key to maintaining innovation and operational excellence within our best-in-class audio streaming, podcasting, audience measurement, and advertising technology. Complemented by the integration of the JELLI team and technology, we are the industry’s most comprehensive suite of audio solutions.”

