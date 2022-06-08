June 10th With Jon Manley

Former CUMULUS Alternative WKQX/CHICAGO APD/MD/afternooner JON MANLEY will be hosting streaming station FLOOD FM's "F*YEAH FRIDAYS" new music radio show/podcast this FRIDAY, JUNE 10th. MANLEY will countdown FLOOD's top 15 new tracks of the week beginning at 8a (PT). The show repeats every two hours all day. The station streams at FLOODFM.com or on smart speakers.

MANLEY exited WKQX in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/13) and he is currently pursuing other opportunities. Reach out to MANLEY at jonmanley7@gmail.com or (602) 558-7719.

