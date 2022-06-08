-
Edison Research Sets Webinar On The Infinite Dial 2022 Australia
by Perry Michael Simon
June 8, 2022 at 7:29 AM (PT)
EDISON RESEARCH will present a webinar on JUNE 28th at 8:30p (ET) JUNE 27th (10:30a JUNE 28th AEST) with information from THE INFINITE DIAL 2022 AUSTRALIA, the sixth annual study for that country.
EDISON Pres. LARRY ROSIN will conduct the 30-minute webinar on digital media consumer behavior, including comparisons with the U.S. market.
