Brad Warren, Brett Warren

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has signed songwriting duo THE WARREN BROTHERS to a publishing agreement. The duo’s songwriting credits include TIM McGRAW’s “Felt Good on My Lips” and “If You’re Reading This,” KEITH URBAN’s “Little Bit of Everything,” DIERKS BENTLEY’s “Feel That Fire,” JASON ALDEAN’s “Lights Come On,” BLAKE SHELTON’s “Every Time I Hear That Song,” CHRIS YOUNG’s “Sober Saturday Night,” TOBY KEITH’s “Red Solo Cup,” FAITH HILL’s “The Lucky One” and more.

WARNER CHAPPELL Sr. Dir. A&R CHRISTINA WILTSHIRE said, “I love working with BRAD and BRETT [WARREN]. Their talent is endless, and they brighten up my days. We’ve got a lot of big things cooking.”

“BRAD and BRETT are two of the best songwriters to ever grace MUSIC ROW," said WARNER CHAPPELL NASHVILLE Pres./CEO BEN VAUGHN. "They have an uncanny ability to write both the deep lyrics and fun commercial songs with ease. They are true tunesmiths that also keep their co-writers and publishers laughing with their jokes and fast wit. Our WARNER CHAPPELL family looks forward to working with them."

“BEN VAUGHN, CHRISTINA WILTSHIRE and the staff at WARNER CHAPPELL absolutely feel like home to us,” said THE WARREN BRTOHERS in a joint statement. “There’s no place in NASHVILLE we’d rather be. It’s great to have publishers who not only allow you to be yourself, but encourage it. We suck at being anyone else anyway.”

