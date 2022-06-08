9/3 In London & 9/27 in L.A.

Tribute concerts honoring the late FOO FIGHTERS drummer TAYLOR HAWKINS have been scheduled for LONDON and LOS ANGELES in SEPTEMBER.

The concerts, featuring HAWKINS' bandmates DAVE GROHL, NATE MENDEL, CHRIS SHIFLETT, PAT SMEAR and RAMI JAFFEE along with the HAWKINS family and guest performers, will take place SEPTEMBER 3rd at LONDON's WEMBLEY STADIUM and SEPTEMBER 27th at THE KIA FORUM in INGLEWOOD, CA, near LOS ANGELES. The lineups for each show will be announced soon, and tickets will be on sale JUNE 17th.

HAWKINS passed away at age of 50 on MARCH 25th in BOGOTA, COLOMBIA (NET NEWS 3/28).

Sign up to receive more information on the TAYLOR HAWKINS TRIBUTE CONCERTS at www.foofighters.com.

