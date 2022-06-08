Music Camp

LINDSAY ELL, HANNAH ELLIS, FILMORE, WALKER HAYES, JOSH JENKINS, RESTLESS ROAD, ROD + ROSE, RUNAWAY JUNE, DYLAN SCHNEIDER and musician/guitar teacher MARTY SCHWARTZ are among the artists joining singer/vocal coach JASON CATRON at the 13th annual ACM LIFTING LIVES Music Camp JUNE 13-17 throughout NASHVILLE. T

he residential program is for those with Williams syndrome, a genetic condition, who are passionate about music and allows participants the opportunity to collectively collaborate and write an original song, record it, and perform it on the GRAND OLE OPRY STAGE stage, also giving the VANDERBILT KENNEDY CENTER in NASHVILLE to study the campers, who range in age from 18 years and up, during the duration of the camp. The campers will write a song with HAYES and JENKINS, record it with RUNAWAY JUNE and CATRON, and perform it on the OPRY with FILMORE.

