New Format

COSTA MEDIA BOSTON LLC, which took over Religion WFAX-A-W264DB/FALLS CHURCH, VA in an LMA in advance of its purchase of the station (NET NEWS 5/24), has flipped the suburban WASHINGTON station to the national LA PANTERA Regional Mexican format as LA PANTERA 100.7. The station has also signed up to carry FIFA WORLD CUP game coverage from QATAR later this year.

"Our mission is to super-serve the Latino communities in WASHINGTON DC, DELAWARE, MARYLAND, and VIRGINIA by introducing a NEW FORMAT that combines Regional Mexican Music with a mix of Latin Pop and Latin Urban," said COSTA Managing Partner JOSÉ M VILLAFAÑE in a press release, "We launched our first station in BOSTON, on AUGUST 1st, 2021, and now we expand into the D.C. DMA. We see an opportunity to create and forge partnerships in the local market to super-serve the DMV local Latinx and bilingual community through our format, LA PANTERA."

Pres. of Programming GERARDO LÓPEZ added, "Radio audiences have become more diverse in the U.S., and we aim to entertain and inform as many as possible through our premium content. We believe in the power of the community through radio and it's where we want to focus, working with our local community leaders, politicians, and business owners."

