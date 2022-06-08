Vause

Outgoing WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) SVP/Publicity WES VAUSE has announced his new venture, PRESS ON PUBLICITY, launching JULY 1st. VAUSE has also established a strategic partnership with ESSENTIAL BROADCAST MEDIA’s EBIE McFARLAND, and will collaborate with her on some clients.

VAUSE has spent more than 20 years in senior publicity roles at NASHVILLE record companies, rising from Director of Media at SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE to VP/Media before joining WMN in 2014. Prior stops include ASYLUM and POLYDOR RECORDS; VAUSE launched his career working with publicist EVELYN SHRIVER.

“I’ve dedicated my career to broadening the awareness of Country music and its ambassadors, our artists,” said VAUSE. “I started as an independent publicist, and now with 20+ years of label experience, I’m ready to bring all that knowledge and strategy full circle into this new venture. I am forever grateful for all the artists I’ve had the honor of representing and working with. I’m really excited for what the future holds.

“Over the years, at both SONY and at WARNER, EBIE and I have always collaborated so well,” he added. “When it came time to make this leap, I wanted to do it with a trusted friend and colleague. While talking it over one afternoon, we realized partnerships don’t have to mirror an existing model. We decided to make it up as we go, while continuing the creativity and camaraderie we’ve enjoyed and shared for 15 years.”

“Working with WES in this capacity already breeds so much creativity,” added McFARLAND, whose clients include KENNY CHESNEY, ERIC CHURCH, MIRANDA LAMBERT, MORGAN WALLEN, GEORGE STRAIT, DARIUS RUCKER and many more. “I admire how solutions-oriented and relationship-driven he is on behalf of his clients, and look forward to expanding on our already collaborative relationship.”

As reported YESTERDAY (NET NEWS 6/7), FOUNT LYNCH is succeeding VAUSE at WMN.

Congratulate VAUSE here.

« see more Net News