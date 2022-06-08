Donation Drive

ADAMS RADIO GROUP has instituted a voluntary employee donation drive to support the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION OF AMERICA, with employees able to set up automatic payroll deductions to donate to the organization helping broadcasters in need.

“When I learned that the sole mission of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION is to provide financial assistance to our colleagues who, through no fault of their own, are in desperate need, I knew we had to get involved,” said ADAMS Pres. and INDEPENDENT BROADCASTERS ASSOCIATION Pres./Exec. Dir. RON STONE. “These broadcasters are our colleagues. I would ask every radio group to consider helping the only charity that is dedicated solely to helping our colleagues.”

FOUNDATION Co-Pres. JIM THOMPSON said, “We’re very grateful to RON for launching a voluntary employee donation drive to benefit the mission of the BROADCASTERS FOUNDATION. With help from broadcasters like RON, we can continue to provide aid to those in our industry who need it most.”

Find out more at www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call (212) 373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.

« see more Net News