Deadline is 6/23

Contemporary Christian music radio stations are invited to participate in JACOBS MEDIA and CHRISTIAN MUSIC BROADCASTERS CMB Techsurvey 2022. Survey results will help stations better understand the impact change and disruption have had and help them navigate the use of new technologies with listeners' interests.



This year’s study will specifically look into:



Radio’s return to “normal.”

How CCM radio is competing against Spotify, SiriusXM, and other competitors.

Which streaming and social media platforms are seeing increased usage and which are falling.

Specific questions to help PDs better learn about important issues facing the format and what listeners think and value.



The deadline to sign-up is THURSDAY (6/23). Find out more here.

