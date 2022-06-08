Sold

FCR BROADCASTING, INC. is selling W272BZ/PORTAGE, IN to LARRY LANGFORD's LANGFORD BROADCAST LLC for $5,000.

In other filings with the FCC, COLONIAL RADIO GROUP, INC. has closed on the sale of Country WNMB-A and W279EH (CAROLINA COUNTRY)/NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC and W272CV and W255BZ/MYRTLE BEACH, SC to JOSE STEVEN LARA 's GORILLA BROADCASTING COMPANY, LLC for $400,000. The stations have flipped to Regional Mexican as "EL GALLO."

MARK PORTER's GLOBECOM MEDIA, LLC has closed on the sale of Country KIOX-F (96 COUNTRY/EDNA-EL CAMPO, TX and Classic Hits KKHA (HAPPY RADIO 92.5)/MARKHAM, TX to DAVID M. ROWELL's BAY AND BEYOND BROADCASTING LLC for $360,000 and $240,000, respectively.

PEGGY ROSE WARNER's 105.5fm, LLC has closed on the sale of Classic Country WBMI (CLASSIC HIT COUNTRY 105.5)/WEST BRANCH, MI to SMILE FM (SUPERIOR COMMUNICATIONS) for $95,000 (real estate).

And VOICE MINISTRIES OF FARMINGTON, INC. has closed on the donation of Religion KPCL (PASSION RADIO)/FARMINGTON, NM; Contemporary Christian KLJH (SUPER STATION 107.1 FM)/BAYFIELD, CO; K300BN/MANCOS, CO; and KLJH boosters in BLOOMFIELD, NM, FARMINGTON, NM, PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO, and CORTEZ, CO to NATIVE AMERICAN CHRISTIAN VOICE, INC.

