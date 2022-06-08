Burkhart

After 23 years at CUMULUS News-Talk KGO-A/SAN FRANCISCO, anchor/reporter BRET BURKHART is joining crosstown AUDACY News KCBS-A-KFRC-F (KCBS ALL NEWS)/SAN FRANCISCO as News Anchor.

“We are incredibly fortunate that BRET is continuing his already illustrious career as an anchor for his hometown KCBS,” said SVP/Market Mgr. STACEY KAUFFMAN. “He brings to KCBS a comprehensive and complex skill set that we will all benefit from. Bret knows politics, the BAY AREA, what makes a good story and how to tell it, and we look forward to welcoming him aboard.”

BURKHART said, “KCBS is the gold standard for news around the BAY AREA and beyond and I feel so fortunate to be joining an amazing group of broadcasters and storytellers.”

