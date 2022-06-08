Huge Donation

An anonymous donation of $56 million has been made to MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO, targeted exclusively to maintaining the YOURCLASSICAL network and to provide technological support for new media transmission.

“This extraordinary gift will have a transformative impact on the future of MINNESOTA PUBLIC RADIO and the communities we serve,” said AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA GROUP Pres./CEO JEAN TAYLOR. “It will enable us to deepen and broaden our relevance with a growing audience by delivering compelling content, creating meaningful listening experiences and advancing MPR’s digital capabilities and infrastructure. Through the generosity and support of this donor – and so many others -- we will continue to fulfill our public service mission.”

AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA GROUP SVP and MPR Pres. DUCHESNE DREW said, “At MPR, we are committed to being a trusted and independent source of information and inspiration for audiences across a diverse portfolio of programming and channels. More than a quarter of the music we play at YOURCLASSICAL features a musician, ensemble, or composer who is a woman and/or a Black person, Indigenous person or person of color. This generous gift will allow us to expand representation, grow YOURCLASSICAL’s presence and accelerate digital innovation to broaden and better serve our classical music community."

