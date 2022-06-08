Miguel Perez

WORLD CAFE produced by UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN announces the addition of MIGUEL PEREZ as Producer.

PEREZ previously worked for NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk KERA as the Arts and Digital Producer, creating content for Morning Edition, a weekly interview series with NORTH TEXAS newsmakers and is regularly featured on NPR’s All Things Considered.. PEREZ started at KERA’s Art & Seek in 2017 as an intern.

