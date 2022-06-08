-
Miguel Perez Joins WXPN/Philadelphia's World Cafe As Producer
by Lynn McDonnell
June 8, 2022 at 9:39 AM (PT)
-
WORLD CAFE produced by UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA Triple A WXPN announces the addition of MIGUEL PEREZ as Producer.
PEREZ previously worked for NORTH TEXAS PUBLIC BROADCASTING News-Talk KERA as the Arts and Digital Producer, creating content for Morning Edition, a weekly interview series with NORTH TEXAS newsmakers and is regularly featured on NPR’s All Things Considered.. PEREZ started at KERA’s Art & Seek in 2017 as an intern.