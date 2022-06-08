Maguire

iHEARTMEDIA Hip Hop-R&B WBTP (95.7 THE BEAT)/TAMPA PD MYCHAL MAGUIRE has exited the company. He'd been with the station for seven years.

MAGUIRE told ALL ACCESS, It's been a good ride in TAMPA BAY. We were able to put some great wins on the board during my time here and I appreciate all individuals that believed and helped along the way. I can be reached at mychalmaguire2008@gmail.com."

His programming resume includes iHEARTMEDIA/MONTGOMERY, AL Hip Hop-R&B WZHT (HOT 105.7), R&B WWMG (MAGIC 97.1), and Gospel WHLW (104.3 HALLELUJAH FM); iHEARTMEDIA/MACON, GA Hip Hop-R&B WIBB (97.9)/R&B WRBV (V101.7); and CUMULUS MEDIA/SHREVEPORT, LA Urban KMJJ (99.7)/R&B KVMA (MAGIC 102.9).

