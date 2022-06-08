Hirt Renews

YEA NETWORKS' nationally syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO has inked producer MATT HIRT to a contract extension. HIRT has been with TCR for the last two years after 16 years at then-RIVIERA Top 40/Rhythmic KKFR (POWER 98.3 & 96.1)/PHOENIX.

TCR host TINO COCHINO proudly commented, "I fought for three years to get a budget for this man, you think I’m letting him go?! Lol!!! MATT's work ethic is unmatched. His dedication to our show/brand is felt and appreciated more than I can begin to describe. It’s truly an honor to work with such a talented individual."

HIRT added, "Re-signing with the greatest and hardest working (besides NICASIO) team in radio was a no-brainer! Plus the fact that they can't live without me, and the insane signing bonus were also factors in my decision."

« see more Net News