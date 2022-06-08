Striegel (Photo: Twitter)

Midwest promoter MAMMOTH is expanding their footprint by opening a NEW YORK CITY branch and launching MAMMOTH NORTHEAST. The new branch will be headed by industry veteran SEAN STRIEGEL. STRIEGEL has more than three decades of experience as a talent buyer and will establish an east coast presence for various live events ranging from clubs and arenas to national tours.

STRIEGEL said, “The MAMMOTH team has worked hard at creating a forward-thinking, artist-friendly business that serves the customer. Adding my decades of experience in the live music industry to what MAMMOTH has built is a natural fit. Combining all of our knowledge and perspective will amplify the great service that artists, agents, managers, venues, and fans have come to expect of MAMMOTH.”

MAMMOTH’s JEFF FORTIER said, "We've had a long working relationship with SEAN that's developed into a close friendship. His renowned booking abilities are a huge asset and addition to MAMMOTH’s capabilities. We're very excited to have him as part of the growing team."

MAMMOTH’s JOSH HUNT added, "Growth is organically happening within MAMMOTH, when the opportunity to include SEAN on the east coast presented itself, it just made sense. We can't think of anyone better suited to take on the responsibility of opening and running a MAMMOTH NORTHEAST office.”





