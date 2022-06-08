Rucker

“DARIUS & FRIENDS” graced the stage of NASHVILLE’s RYMAN AUDITORIUM MONDAY night (6/6) in front of a sold-out crowd. Hosted and organized by CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE's DARIUS RUCKER, the 13th year of the event showcased some of NASHVILLE’s rising artists (CAYLEE HAMMACK, LINDSAY ELL and RACHEL WAMMACK) and welcomed back some all-time favorites (SARA EVANS and SHERYL CROW). In addition to serving as host, RUCKER performed much of his solo and HOOTIE & THE BLOWFISH song catalog as well, including “This,” “Alright” and “Hold My Hand,” to name a few.

The true star of the show was ST. JUDE CHILDREN’S RESEARCH HOSPITAL. The MEMPHIS-based hospital covers all costs associated with patient care and their families during their time at ST. JUDE. The night was a benefit for the hospital, filled with cold beverages, first class live entertainment and a beginning that required a few tissues. iHEARTMEDIA personalities WAYNE D and TAY HAMILTON introduced a one-time patient of ST. JUDE to the RYMAN stage, who celebrated her five years of being cancer free by bellowing out a song that captured everyone’s attention in a truly touching moment.

“If you don’t know it, tonight is ladies night,” RUCKER said to the audience, before welcoming EVANS, the first of his all female guests, to the stage. RUCKER returned to share a story of his move to NASHVILLE nearly 15 years ago and a tour stop to MEMPHIS, where he had the chance to see what ST. JUDE was all about. He reflected on a conversation he had with an administrator at the hospital stating, in part, “When you bring your kid to ST. JUDE, we fly you in, we put you up, we feed you and we never send you a bill.” With that information in mind, RUCKER created the “RUCKER & FRIENDS” benefit concert to do his part in raising money for the hospital to help allow its staff to continue to do what they do.

An official amount raised at this year’s event will be released in the coming days.

