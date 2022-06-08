Venner

CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING has signed NASHVILLE-based Country/Americana singer-songwriter COLTON VENNER to his first publishing deal.

In addition to his songwriting career, VENNER has released EPs as an artist, including "Game Ball" (2021) and "Walk Through Fire" (2020). The CONCORD deal includes his catalog and future works.

“Signing a publishing deal is a lifelong dream come true," said VENNER. "However, signing with the CONCORD team is so much better than I could have ever hoped for or imagined. I’m so excited to see what’s next.”

“We are honored that COLTON has chosen our team to partner with him creatively,” said CONCORD MUSIC PUBLISHING VP/A&R MELISSA SPILLMAN. “It was evident from his first song I heard that he is an incredible writer who will leave his stamp on our town. I’m excited for the rest of our community to get to know COLTON and his songs, and we look forward to many successes together!”

