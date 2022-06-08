New Partnership

INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M (IGA) have partnered with NONAME RECORDINGS, the label founded by GRAMMY Award Winning mixing engineer DEREK “MIXEDBYALI” ALI and his longtime business partner DAN MAYNARD. Under the new deal DEREK and DAN will sign and develop talent in partnership with INTERSCOPE.

NONAME RECORDINGS was launched in the fall of last year with a single from BALTIMORE artist MALIK MOSES. The first release under the new deal is the JUNE 8th release of “Jealousy” from rapper/singer and LONG BEACH native SHADY BLU, a track produced by YABOYNOIS, DISTINKT BEATS & DJ SWISH.

EVP/Co-head of A&R,IGA NICOLE WYSKOARKO said, “DEREK has contributed to some of the most important recordings of the last decade and has developed a keen eye for talent. He and DAN are innovators in the tech space and we are big believers in the label they are building.”

ALI said, “INTERSCOPE has proven to be an amazing home for entrepreneurs. We are looking forward to working closely with JOHN JANICK, STEVE BERMAN, NICOLE WYSKOARKO, TIM GLOVER and the entire team as we create opportunities for NONAME artists.”

EVP/A&R,IGA TIM GLOVER added, Together DEREK and DAN form a powerful creative partnership, one which is already developing a roster of great artists.”

(L-R): JOHN JANICK, CHAIRMAN INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M RECORDS; NICOLE WYSKOARKO, EVP/CO-HEAD OF A&R INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M; DAN MAYNARD, NONAME RECORDINGS; DEREK "MIXEDBYALI" ALI, NONAME RECORDINGS; TIM GLOVER, EVP A&R INTERSCOPE; STEVE BERMAN, VICE-CHAIRMAN INTERSCOPE GEFFEN A&M RECORDS. (Photo: JERRITT CLARK)

« see more Net News