New Artists Added To Lineup

DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE along with several other artists have been added to the lineup for the ALL IN MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL in INDIANA happening over LABOR DAY WEEKEND (NET NEWS 5/10). Other artists added to the list are INDIANA's HANK RUFF, JONAH BAKER, KARA COLE, JOSHUA POWELL, THE PALACE, and DREAM SLICE AND THE BREAKES.

Other artists already set to perform at the fest produced by INDY FESTIVAL PARTNERS in association with the INDIANA STATE FAIRGROUNDS AND EVENT CENTER are DARYL HALL & JOHN OATES, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, JOHN FOGERTY, PORTUGAL. THE MAN and more.

ALL IN MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL Co-Founder STEVE SYBESMA said, “DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE brings a thrilling new dimension to our strong, diverse lineup of legends and modern stars for what will be a jam-packed weekend of music in INDIANAPOLIS.”





