Aoki Executive Producing

FX NETWORKS is developing AMERICAN HIRO, a dramatic series that chronicles the life and family of HIROAKI “ROCKY” AOKI, the American immigrant, entrepreneur and businessman who created BENIHANA in 1964. MUSICIAN STEVE AOKI is an Executive Producer on the project featuring his father along with JON M. CHU, who is executive producing with CAITLIN FIOTO on behalf of ELECTRIC SOMEWHERE, and writer/creator JONATHAN ABRAMS, who will also executive produce. 20th CENTURY STUDIOS is producing for FX.

The series is based in part on the book MAKING IT IN AMERICA: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF ROCKY AOKI, by JACK MCCALLUM and chronicles ROCKY’s larger-than-life exploits as an OLYMPIC wrestler, professional speed boat racer, hot air balloonist, and nightclub impresario, while examining his complicated relationships with his wife, parents, children, and, perhaps most of all, his cultural identity, reconciling his JAPANESE heritage with his outsized American dreams.

AOKI said, “I don’t think I could be more grateful and excited to team up with my friend, the legend JON CHU, to tell the story of my dad ROCKY. I have spent years dreaming of the day when I get to properly share my dad's incredible life with the world. He is my hero and inspired me to live my own life to the fullest.”

