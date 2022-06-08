Over 1 Million Tickets Sold

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN and THE E STREET BAND have sold over one million tickets for their just-announced 2023 tour dates in EUROPE. In addition, they have added even more new dates across the continent for their return to the road next year. They've added second stadium dates in BARCELONA, APRIL 28th and 30th, PARIS MAY 13th and 15th, AMSTERDAM MAY 25th and 27th and OSLO JUNE 30th and JULY 2nd. Third shows have been scheduled for DUBLIN MAY 5th, 7th, and 9th, and GOTHENBURG JUNE 24th, 26th, and 28th. A new tour stop has also been added in HOCKENHEIM, GERMANY for JULY 21.

This is the first of the band's live shows since the conclusion of THE RIVER TOUR in FEBRUARY 2017. Click here for more info.

« see more Net News