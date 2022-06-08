Kehoe

SONY MUSIC NASHVILLE (SMN) has appointed MEG KEHOE as Head of Media, effective TUESDAY, JULY 5th. She will be responsible for the label group’s media team, and oversee the press strategy for both SMN and its artist roster. She fills a role created by the upcoming retirement of SVP/Media & Corporate Communications ALLEN BROWN at the end of JUNE (NET NEWS 4/21).

KEHOE is transferring within SONY from her previous senior media relations role at RCA RECORDS, which she has held for 14 years. KEHOE, who is relocating to NASHVILLE, will report to SVP/Marketing JENNIFER WAY.

“MEG is a dynamic leader and one of the most diligent media executives I’ve ever known,” said WAY. “She is highly respected and trusted by her artists, managers, industry colleagues and partners alike. I am confident that her passion for Country music, combined with her diverse experience and knowledge across multiple genres, will serve our team and artists well, and I’m thrilled to welcome her to the SONY NASHVILLE family!”

Said KEHOE, “I’ve been a fan of Country music for as long as I can remember. I’m excited to further expand the profiles and reach of the company’s artist roster and am grateful to SONY MUSIC for supporting my career growth with this new role as part of the team in NASHVILLE.”

