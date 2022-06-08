'Best Variety From The ‘90s And 2000s'

iHEARTMEDIA's AC KSTE (KISS 107.9)/SACRAMENTO, CA, has officially made its debut as "The Best Variety From The '90s And 2000s. The station will play pop, rock and rhythm of the ‘90s and 2000s, including artists like LADY GAGA, 2PAC, BLACK EYED PEAS, FUN., THE WEEKND, EMINEM, P!NK, USHER, COLDPLAY, BRITNEY SPEARS, NO DOUBT, RIHANNA, KATY PERRY, MAROON 5, and more. The station will also be commercial-free on weekends. The new lineup looks like this:

Chino 6a-10a

Wendy Wild 10a – 3p

Strawberry & Lizette 3p – 7p

Frankie V 7p - Midnight

PD ERIC ROSADO said, “It's been such an honor to help build, launch, and now lead SACRAMENTO’s New KISS 107.9. A brand just like Northern CALIFORNIA that is different, inclusive, a total vibe, and looks and sounds like SACRAMENTO. We’ve seen it the past few years that the strength of the ‘90s/2000s nostalgia is alive and well, from music to fashion, so this will be a very fun station! Also, this Northern CALI product is extremely excited to be back home to familiar territory.”

Market Pres. SARA MCCLURE added, “The music and the artists from the ‘90s and the ‘00s are iconic, while the inherent diversity in both aligns perfectly with SACRAMENTO’s demographic makeup. And that’s why we are so excited to launch the new KISS 107.9 -- It’ll rekindle the fun and great memories of the music that has meant so much to SACRAMENTO listeners!”

