Ex Marks The Spot

This is EX-actly what you need to get out your frustrations! iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS-FM)/CHICAGO gives listeners to rage some revenge on your ex with the help of CAPITOL RECORDS artist LEAH KATE.

LEAH KATE will be at ACCELERATE INDOOR SPEEDWAY on TUESDAY, JUNE 14th from 6-8p and you can win your chance to grab a free round of axe throwing at photos of your ex!

How fun is this? Lots!

Click here to enter this EX-citing opportunity to destress.

