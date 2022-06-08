Tommy Gray

TOMMY GRAY has been named Director Of Engineering for STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP, based at the company's TULSA, OK headquarters. He moves from his own engineering firm in northern LOUISIANA.

STEPHENS MEDIA GROUP SVP/Programming BOB THORNTON commented, “We’re excited to have TOMMY on board. His expertise not only in RF,but in information technology, coding and all aspects of the broadcast change will provide a great foundation as he leads our companY's growth in those areas.”

Added GRAY, "I am very excited about coming on board with such a great company as SMG. Looking forward to great things in the future!"

