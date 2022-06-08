Casey Wrins

ALPHA MEDIA LOUISVILLE has named CASEY WRINS Promotions Director for its five stations, Top 40 WDJX, Alternative WGHL (ALT 105.1), Urban WGZB, Urban AC WMJM (MAGIC 101.3) and Adult Hits WXMA (102.3 JACK FM).

ALPHA MEDIA Top 40 Format Captain, LOUISVILLE OM and WDJX morning show host BENDAVIS commented, "We're so lucky to have found CASEY, who comes to radio with a fresh perspective, a positive attitude, and a discipline that I haven't seen in a long while. I'm excited to bring her aboard an already-talented team because she'll only raise the game!"

Added WRINS, “Growing up around music and being involved in music my whole life led me to believe that working for a company like this was a far-fetched dream. I am so excited for this opportunity and to be able to grow and learn from such amazing people who are beyond passionate for what they do. ALPHA MEDIA has shown me an altruistic-driven, fun, and connected team that I can't wait to be a part of.”

WRINS was working as a full-time music therapist within the mental health field. She has served as a Developmental Special Needs Nanny and the Assistant Director at HUNTINGTON LEARNING CENTER, with extensive experience in marketing and event planning.

