Arrives In Jacksonville

COMPASS MEDIA NETWORKS has added COX MEDIA GROUP Urban WJGL-HD2/W291Cl (POWER106.1)/JACKSONVILLE to the "DEDE IN THE MORNING” family from 5a -10a (ET) weekdays and SATURDAY mornings with "DEDE’s Weekend Kickback."

CMG Dir./Branding & Programming for ORLANDO and JACKSONVILLE ELROY SMITH commented, “I have followed DEDE's career since her days in CHICAGO at WINDY 100.3 and her riveting co-anchoring of the syndicated show with the late DOUG BANKS. To see her evolution brings me so much joy. She is charismatic, relatable to her core audience, sassy, honest, vulnerable, fun, and the epitome of a professional. POWER 106.1 is excited to be one of the many affiliates airing such a great morning show.”

Added DEDE McGUIRE, “It has been a dream of mine to be back in JACKSONVILLE and here we are. We can’t wait to join the POWER 106.1 family and are ready to make JACKSONVILLE laugh out loud every morning.”

