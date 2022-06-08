Surface Noise Principals

MNRK MUSIC GROUP has partnered with RUFFNATION's CHRIS SCHWARTZ to form a new vinyl and merchandising company, SURFACE NOISE RECORDS. MNRK will provide A&R and marketing resources, while RUFFNATION ENTERTAINMENT, through its partnership with STUDIO 4 VINYL MANUFACTURING, has dedicated manufacturing and fulfillment services in a partnership between SCHWARTZ, STUDIO 4 VINYL's PHIL NICOLO and ARIK VICTOR, owner of CREEP record stores, recording studio and record label. SUFACE NOISE will provide vinyl manufacturing facilities to an increasingly demanding market.

SUFACE NOISE will release projects from both new and heritage acts, in both the urban and rock genres. MNRK will distribute certain titles digitally, while others will be vinyl titles only, distributed online direct to consumer, as limited edition, or general retail releases.

The label’s first release will be the vinyl version of “ONYX Versus Everybody,” the new studio album by the QUEENS hip-hop legends, which was released digitally in mid-MAY to coincide with the group’s VERZUZ battle against CYPRESS HILL. Other releases to be scheduled in the next coming months are new projects from ULTRAMAGNETIC MCs, HARLEM up-and-coming rapper NYM LO and more.

MNRK URBAN's ALAN GRUNBLATT commented, “Here at MNRK URBAN, we start trends for others to follow. Hip-hop is severely underserved in the vinyl space even though there has been an explosion in vinyl sales. Additionally, other artists are waiting a year for their vinyl to be released. With CHRIS and his team, we’ll be able to turn around vinyl in three months.”

Added SCHWARTZ, founder of PHILADELPHIA's legendary hip-hop label RUFFHOUSE, home of CYPRESS HILL, among others, “We had already been working together on titles including ‘Back in Black,’ the new album by revolutionary hip-hop legacy act CYPRESS HILL, who is celebrating their 30th year together. As things came together, it made absolute sense for both RUFFNATION to merge its ability to secure marquee-name artists with MNRK’s A&R frontline marketing and promotional capabilities.”

NICOLO said, “The unprecedented consumer demand for vinyl has created an almost perfect storm. The deficit of hip-hop product at retail and our combined A&R experience and pedigrees have positioned us to capitalize on a market that continues to grow on a daily basis.”

