Music.AllAccess.Com Offers New Austin Bessey Interviews
by Roy Trakin
AUSTIN BESSEY has added some new interviews to the site at MUSIC.ALLACCESS.COM.
Two of the newest stories include WHITE ANALOG telling touring stories here, where they tell BESSEY to "expect the unexpected," and an interview with up-and-coming pop artist CASEY BAER, who discusses her debut ep, "not that girl," and tour with JESSE McCARTNEY.
BESSEY continues to cover the pop music scene for ALL ACCESS on its affiliated consumer site.