LANCE HOUSTON has departed his dual ATLANTA-based positions as part of HEARTMEDIA’s National Programming Team and PD for Country WBWL (101.7 THE BULL)/BOSTON.

HOUSTON assumed the National Programming responsibilities in DECEMBER 2020 and added the BOSTON gig (his second stint in that role) in AUGUST of 2021, but his long history with the company includes prior roles as PD and evening host for then Country WEBG (BIG 95.5)/ CHICAGO, and previous programming/on-air positions with WUBL (94.9 THE BULL)/ATLANTA, WPOC/BALTIMORE and WTXT/TUSCALOOSA, AL, in addition to the prior stint with WBWL. He also held Country Format Captain duties for the company at one time.

Reach HOUSTON at LBurage@gmail.com.

There are rumblings that HOUSTON's exit, along with that of Hip-Hop/R&B WBPT (95.7THE BEAT)/TAMPA PD MYCHAL MAGUIRE, YESTERDAY, (NET NEWS, 6/8), may well be part of a new round of iHEARTMEDIA downsizings.

Meanwhile, ALL ACCESS has confirmed that another iHEARTMEDIA downsizing took place as Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS-FM)/CHICAGO night stomper JRDN is out. Reach JRDN at (908) 414-3230 or

If you are out or know of someone who has been downsized, let ALL ACCESS know by clicking here. We will pass the word and get you some coverage.

