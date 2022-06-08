Firefly Adds To Lineup

The 10th anniversary of the FIREFLY FESTIVAL, which takes place in DOVER, DE, SEPTEMBER 22nd-25th has added HAIM, T-PAIN, SEVEN LIONS, LSDREAM, ISAIAH RASHAD, BRISTON MARONEY, PALE WAVES, MAX, LO MOON, MICHIGANDER, THE 502S and GRAYSCALE to its lineup.

The 2022 FIREFLY MUSIC FESTIVAL, in conjunction with AEG PRESENTS, previously announced their lineup featuring headlining sets from DUA LIPA, GREEN DAY, MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE and HALSEY, among others.

Visit FireflyFestival.com for more information.





