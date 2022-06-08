September 30th

HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3)/PHOENIX just announced the return of "FestivALT" with ALL TIME LOW, WATERPARKS and more on SEPTEMBER 30th at MESA AMPHITHEATRE.

KDKB APD DUSTIN CARLSON said, "Super excited to revive our FestivALT brand with ATL and WATERPARKs! We haven’t held FestivALT since 2016 and 2022 felt like the perfect year to bring it back. This is going to be the perfect high-energy show to close down another scorching Summer in the PHX!"

Tickets on sale TOMORROW (6/10) at 10a on altaz933.com.

